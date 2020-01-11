Funeral held for Georgia Tech football recruit fatally struck by train

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones bid their final farewells to student athlete Bryce Gowdy in Deerfield Beach.

7News cameras captured mourners at the auditorium of Deerfield Beach High School as they paid their respects to the 17-year-old, whose body lay in an open casket, Saturday afternoon.

A football player with a promising future, Gowdy was struck by a train on Dec. 30. He was taken to Broward Health North, where he later died.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the incident a suicide.

https://wsvn.com/sports/georgia-tech-football-recruits-death-on-deerfield-beach-train-track-ruled-a-suicide/

Gowdy had finished at Deerfield Beach High a semester early so he could start classes and join Georgia Tech’s football team this month.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

