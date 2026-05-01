MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami is at the center of the racing world this weekend as Formula 1 is back for the Miami Grand Prix.

On Friday, practice sessions were taking place to give a chance for drivers to warm up and get a feel for the track before Saturday’s Grand Prix qualifier.

The Miami International Autodrome will be a 19-turn 3.36 mile circuit and will be sitting at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans were seen arriving on Friday for the event.

“This has been on my bucket list for the last couple of years. I’m here with two of my sons and looking forward to a really awesome day of some high speed racing, lots of thrills and chills,” said fan Michael Horowitz.

Other fans compared the drivers to astronauts.

“What these guys do all year just to do what they do and they’re like astronauts, probably better than that at this point. They train so hard that its so beautiful to see on the track,” said another fan.

Formula 1 isn’t just known for its racing, but also for the atmosphere itself.

“It’s just like the all around experience is just fabulous, fabulous, fabulous, fabulous. The entertainment, the people, the history behind it, it’s just family-oriented, it’s the best,” said an attendee.

Fans from around the world will also be attending Formula 1.

“All the way from London, yeah, it’s my first race, my brother got me into F1 so its a new experience I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said another attendee.

The race will also be bringing challenges in Miami Gardens with road closures, detours, and heavy traffic all weekend.

Northbound and southbound exit ramps to Northwest 199th Street and Hard Rock Stadium will be closed. The northbound and southbound turnpike entrance ramps from Hard Rock Stadium will also be closed in Miami-Dade.

The weekend will be built for speed and the city will be on full display.

“Miami is known everywhere right its a party place the weather has been amazing, right, especially because where we are from it’s awful, so yeah its going to be good its going to be fun,” said attendee.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.