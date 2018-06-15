Former UM player Kellen Winslow II arrested on multiple sex-crime charges

(WSVN) - A former University of Miami football player may be facing serious jail time.

Kellen Winslow II was arrested at his home in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas, Thursday, after he was accused of breaking into a mobile home and attacking a woman.

According to ESPN, the charges include two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape and indecent exposure.

Winslow was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Just a week prior, he was arrested on residential burglary charges at a mobile home park.

The 34-year-old also played professionally for multiple NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the new England Patriots.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.