WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused killer has been extradited back to South Florida.
Rashaun Jones was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Thursday.
The 35-year old was arrested last week in Marion County.
Police said Jones killed Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Bryan Pata, his teammate, 15 years ago.
The UM standout was shot in the head outside his Kendall apartment in 2006.
