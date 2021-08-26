WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused killer has been extradited back to South Florida.

Rashaun Jones was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Thursday.

The accused murderer of Bryan Pata is now in Miami-Dade County lockup, jail records confirm. Rashaun Jones is charged with 1st degree murder for the 2006 shooting death of his then UM teammate Bryan Pata. Jones was arrested last week and was held Marion County. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Zko2PxvjsW — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 27, 2021

The 35-year old was arrested last week in Marion County.

Police said Jones killed Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Bryan Pata, his teammate, 15 years ago.

The UM standout was shot in the head outside his Kendall apartment in 2006.

