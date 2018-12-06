Former FIFA official sentenced in bribery scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FIFA official from Guatemala has been sentenced in New York to time served in international soccer’s corruption scandal.

Rafael Salguero was credited at his sentencing Thursday with cooperating in the sprawling U.S. case accusing several soccer officials of accepting more than $200 million dollars in bribes.

The former head of Guatemala soccer had pleaded guilty to taking bribes in a sealed proceeding in 2016.

According to a transcript of his plea that was unsealed earlier this week, he told a judge that as a member of FIFA’s executive committee, he was approached by someone offering to buy his vote awarding hosting rights to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

He said he tried to collect the bribe after the vote, but failed to get it.

