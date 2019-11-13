Former Dolphins player Kendrick Norton sets up blood drive for kids who lost limbs

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has set up a blood drive for kids who have lost their limbs in accidents.

This enormous act of charity comes over four months after Norton lost his arm in a car crash.

After his fans donated their time and money to help him during that difficult time, he’s now paying it forward.

Norton refuses to feel sorry for himself. In fact, he views losing is left arm in a car accident on July 4th as a way to inspire others.

“The smiles on people’s face, you know, when I see a lot of people and they just come up to me and let me know how my story touched their lives,” Norton said.

Norton said he never asked, “Why did this happen to me?”

“You wanna take the punches of life, you know, and you wanna just kind of roll with it,” Norton said, “so whatever cards you’re dealt, you wanna just try to play them the best you can because why not you? You know, why should it be someone else and not you?”

Just two weeks after being released from the hospital, he started a foundation called the Kendrick Norton Angel’s Initiative, which focuses on blood drives and helping kids who have lost limbs in accidents.

“So, we just wanna be a service to everyone, young kids and anyone going through what I do to help them overcome it,” Norton said.

The Dolphins never abandoned Norton. They paid his full salary, with nearly half a million dollars left on his contract.

Soon, Norton will be fitted for a prosthetic arm.

Norton wants his accident to be an eye opening reminder that life is precious, and at age 22, he intends to live life to the fullest.

“Life does go on,” Norton said. “It’s not canned. It does go on with or without you, so you kind of have to make the best of it. If you’re still here, use your time to make someone else’s time better. That’s what I’ve been doing, and that’s what I devoted my life to.”

Because of Norton’s desire and passion to help people, you can donate blood at the following locations with big red buses on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main: 1500 NW 107th Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Kendall: 10900 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176

South: 20295 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33189

Homestead: 29850 S. Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33033

Miami Gardens: 20645 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33169

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.