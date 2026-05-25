JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN)– A former University of Miami Hurricanes baseball player is still gripping to the sport despite his playing days being over.

Edgar Michelangeli’s home run a decade ago against North Carolina State was heard around the college baseball world. It follows the former Cane to this day.

“When I hit that home run, I just felt like I was a kid again, you know, because I was reenacting that every single night when I was watching UM play when I was 10 years old,” said Michelangeli. “I was flipping the bat, I was having fun and stuff like that, so a full circle moment for me.”

While the moment became iconic in college baseball circles, Michelangeli said the reaction from scouts and baseball traditionalists may have changed the course of his career.

Still, regardless of the circumstances, the former Canes third baseman never let baseball leave his life.

Instead, he found another lane — one built on style, protection and baseball drip.

“God opened doors, and he also opened other doors, and He was able to give me new opportunities, and I was able to create something very special where I was able to kind of stay in touch with baseball, which is my passion, but also kind of implement my expertise,” said Michelangeli. “I was in manufacturing for several years, and I was able to implement that to the batting gloves and the protective gear.”

Now through his Grip boutique brand, Michelangeli has turned his baseball passion into entrepreneurship, creating batting gloves and protective gear designed with both performance and personality in mind.

“I’ve always been appreciative of good batting gloves — I’ve loved the Franklins, the Nikes, the Jordans — so that’s kind of like something that kind of inspired me to kind of just go for it,” said Michelangeli.

Players and parents have already bought in.

“I just like how it feels on my hand, and when I’m swinging, there’s not too much pressure on my wrist, which I like, and also, they feel very durable,” said Elite Squad player Oliver Bodoley.

“I know as parents, they want to buy stuff that the kids like to wear, the color scheme. Like you said, it’s not over the top. It’s not too wild, but it’s a beautiful – like that meant, it just pops, and I’m sure they feel good wearing it out there,” said Prospect Select Baseball President Jeremy Plexico.

For Michelangeli, it’s become more than just equipment, it’s his way of reconnecting with the sport that helped shape him.

“This is something that I could kind of reconnect with baseball and kind of stay doing something that I really love, so like this has helped me connect with something that is very dear in my heart,” said Michelangeli.

Still rooted in the game, Michaelangeli is proving his baseball story didn’t end with one swing of the bat. It just took a different path.

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