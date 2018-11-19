Florida Panthers player Vincent Trocheck injured in Ottawa game

OTTAWA, Canada (WSVN) — Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck was taken out of a game against the Ottawa Senators on a stretcher after he suffered a lower back injury.

Trocheck was hurt when he skated straight into the boards late in the first period of the game held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Monday night.

Once he struck the boards, Trocheck did not get up. Players with the Senators helped Panthers trainers who ran out to tend to him.

Emergency medical technicians were called out onto the ice and took Trockeck out on a stretcher.

The Panthers tweeted out a statement shortly after that read, “Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck left tonight’s game vs. Ottawa with a lower-body injury and will not return. He is undergoing further evaluation.”

As of 9:45 p.m., the team has not given an update on the player’s condition.

