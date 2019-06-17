Florida Panthers GM has big plans for team in upcoming season

Florida Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon sat down with 7News cameras to say he has big plans for the team.

Joel Quenneville is a three-time Stanley Cup winning head coach to lead this team.

“There’s no doubt. There’s not just hope. This is the way we do things. This is how you succeed,” said Tallon.

Starting on July 1, Tallon can use the Panther’s approximately $22 million allocated to turn the franchise around in free agency.

When asked how aggressive he is going to be, Tallon responded, “As aggressive as any team is going to be. We’re going to go hard. We’ve got plans in place and we’re going to shoot for it.”

The primary targets the Panthers are reportedly looking to hit include two pending agents.

The first is forward Artemi Panarin, a consistent 30 goal scorer.

A second free agent reportedly on their radar is four-time all star and two-time Vezina Trophy winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

When asked if he would vigorously go after a veteran goalie who could come in and be a starter Tallon responded, “Yeah, probably.”

With that response, it raises questions as to what’s to come for the upcoming season of veteran and future Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Loungo. He still has three years left on his current deal.

“We’ve left it open. We had a great discussion whether he wants to play, whether he wants to be the backup. He’s OK with being a backup, but he’s not sure if he wants to do that or not or continue playing at all and whether physically he can,” said Tallon. “Those are the decisions he has to come up with.”

Tallon is entering his 10th year as the Panther’s general manager.

The cats have been to the playoffs twice during his time with the team.

Everyone is under a microscope coming into this upcoming season, even Tallon.

“I’m the heart attack waiting to happen here. I’m ready. I understand what needs to be done. My pressures, every day pressures, I accept, and that’s part of the job,” said Tallon.

The team has nine picks in this weekend’s NHL draft and a total of 26 picks in the next three drafts.

