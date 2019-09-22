First Superbowl 54 host committee volunteers begin interviews

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans are already gearing up for Superbowl 54 right here in South Florida.

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee gave a sneak peek at how you can be a part of bringing the big game together.

They welcomed nearly 700 volunteers for the first day of interviews on Saturday at Virgin Central Miami.

During Super Bowl week, volunteers will be placed throughout airports, hotels and other places to greet visitors arriving in Miami.

Elle Kehoe, Vice President of the Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer team, said they’re still looking for more help.

“There are many benefits in volunteering for the Super Bowl,” Kehoe said. “First and foremost, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is the hundredth season of the NFL and Miami’s 11th Superbowl, and you will meet people from around the world that will be coming for this large celebration.”

The committee is looking for 10,000 people to help.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off on Feb. 2, 2020.

To volunteer for the event, apply here before Oct. 1.

