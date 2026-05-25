(WSVN) - With less than three weeks to go until the start of this year’s FIFA World Cup, fans are buzzing with excitement as several iconic analysts join the crews scheduled to cover each game.

In just 17 days, the FIFA World Cup will be the largest international competition the U.S. has ever hosted.

Soccer fans chanted “USA, USA” as they prepared for the upcoming event.

Iconic commentators and insightful analysts will guide soccer fans through the 48-team tournament, including former U.S. Men’s International team player Stu Holden, who makes up half of the top network’s broadcast team.

Holden will be paired with lead match analyst John Strong.

“This tidal wave of fans that are going to descend upon the U.S. and see a country that’s very different, from a soccer perspective, than it was 32 years ago,” said Holden.

Both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team icons will be behind-the-scenes, including Alexi Lalas and Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd, who once captained the U.S. Women’s National Team in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, will be a studio analyst for the event. She remembered the last time the tournament was stateside, which was more than 30 years ago.

“You look back to the ’94 Men’s World Cup, definitely not a soccer nation back then, but we are a soccer nation now,” said Lloyd.

Lalas is a former U.S. Men’s National Team legend.

He is the lead studio analyst and is hopeful the U.S. can exceed expectations and go on a deep tournament run.

“It is possible that this team could win a World Cup, but everything would have to go right, and you would really need the soccer Gods to really, really smile upon you,” said Lalas.

However, Team USA is far from being a betting favorite to win.

“Safe money is on France and Spain. Portugal, and as much as it pains me to say this, England,” said Lalas.

Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for the World Cup.

“I think America is ready for it. I have felt for a while that this country is like a sleeping giant when it comes to soccer, and it’s waking up,” said Lowe.

There will be 104 matches across three countries in 39 days.

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of the world’s most popular sport, especially with the promising coverage team.

“It’s going to be a spectacle, and I just can’t wait,” said Lloyd.

The roster for Team USA will officially be announced on Tuesday. Fans can watch the reveal on WSVN Channel 7 at 3 p.m.

The first match at the Hard Rock will be on June 15.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

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