England fans filmed giving Nazi salutes at World Cup

(CNN) — A video showing a group of England fans singing anti-Semitic songs at a Russian bar is being investigated by British police.

The footage was reportedly shot in Volgograd, where England was playing Tunisia in its opening World Cup game on Monday.

“The abhorrent behavior seen in this video is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated,” said Detective Superintendent Caroline Marsh, Britain’s investigations lead for the Russia World Cup, according to Reuters.

“Our investigation team in the UK is already making swift inquiries to identify those involved and will seek to take all appropriate action against them.”

British tabloid newspaper The Sun published the video, in which fans can be heard taunting English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur over its Jewish heritage as well as shouting, “Sieg Heil.”

A spokesperson for the English Football Association said: “We strongly condemn the actions of the people in this video.”

“We are working with the relevant authorities, including the UK police investigations team, who are making inquiries to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action.

“The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia.”

Around 2,500 England fans attended the team’s 2-1 win over Tunisia in Volgograd, which was formerly known as Stalingrad.

Before the game, England supporters and a British diplomat laid a wreath and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the bloodiest battle of World War Two.

The Soviet Union suffered more than a million casualties in stopping the advance of German forces at Stalingrad between July 1942 and February 1943. The victory is widely considered a turning point for the Allies.

