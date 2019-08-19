Dolphins running back Mark Walton pleads no contest to weapon charge

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton pleaded no contest to a weapon charge in court on Monday.

Standing before a judge, the 22-year-old was ordered to serve six months of probation to a misdemeanor weapon charge.

He was also ordered to take an anger management course, a driving course and will not have his firearm returned.

On March 12, Walton could be seen on police bodycam video running from officers before getting shocked with a Taser.

Officials said the chase took place after the running back fled from his rented BMW. Police said a weapon and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

Walton fled from police that night but later turned himself in.

All other charges Walton had been facing were dismissed.

