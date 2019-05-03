Bodycam video shows former UM standout Walton getting Tasered, running from police

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Recently-released bodycam video showed a former standout running back for the University of Miami Hurricanes getting shocked with a Taser as he tried to elude police in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers could be heard and seen in the video along Northwest 86th Street and 23rd Avenue as they tried to keep a man who had just ditched a rented BMW on the ground, March 12.

That man, however, was identified as Mark Walton, a former star running back for the Hurricanes football team.

“Show me your hands,” police officers could be heard in the video. “Get on the ground!”

“I am! I am!” Walton exclaimed.

“Get on the ground!” the officer repeated. “Turn around!”

Walton was commanded to stay on the ground, but the running back is then seen taking off.

An officer fired his Taser, which hit the fleeing Walton.

In obvious pain, Walton could be heard screaming and telling police, “I’m done, I’m done!”

However, he wasn’t, and police said Walton somehow was able to remove the prongs shot into his skin from the Taser and took off again.

The officer said in the video, “OK, he’s breaking. He’s breaking!”

The video does not show Walton take off, but heavy breathing could be heard as officers attempted to chase down the running back.

“OK, I saw where he ran! Between 86th Terrace and 87th Street,” the officer could be heard saying over the radio in the video.

However, Walton eluded the officers and ran off into the night.

In the BMW Walton left behind, police said they found a long gun and marijuana.

“Sarge, I’m here with the vehicle,” the officer said.

“There’s gonna be another gun in here,” another officer said.

“We have to go back and retrace his steps,” an officer said over the radio.

Though he got away that March night, Walton ultimately surrendered to police.

He faces weapons, drug and reckless driving charges.

This was Walton’s third arrest in less than three months.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted Walton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, released him from the team in April.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.