Dolphins discuss social injustice, Jacob Blake shooting before practice

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins players held a team huddle before practice to discuss the shooting of Jacob Blake, as calls for racial justice grow louder in the sports world.

Players and coaches were spotted huddling on the field at the team’s training camp in Davie, Friday morning.

Unlike many teams throughout the league and around the professional sports landscape who are protesting the shooting, the Dolphins have decided to continue to practice as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

“The Jacob Blake situation, we talked about how upsetting it was, how frustratng it is when these situations occur time after time after time and how we need more unity,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Prior to stretching, Flores called for a huddle. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and cornerback Byron Jones were among those who addressed the team.

“I just don’t understand, and, I mean, we’re lost, we’re scared, I’m scared,” said safety Kavon Frazier. “I drive a pretty nice car, and I’m scared that if I get pulled over, that could happen to me. That could be me, with my daughters in the car, and then they’d just unload seven shots on me.”

On Thursday, while in New York, the Miami Marlins and the Mets jointly walked off the field after 42 seconds of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson, leaving nothing on the field but a Black Lives Matter T-shirt covering home plate.

“It can’t be a moment; it has to be a movement,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

After two days of protesting Blake’s shooting and social injustice, NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs. They’re expected to kick off once again on Saturday.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will be holding a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

