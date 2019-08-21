Dolphins break ground on Miami Gardens training complex

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are breaking ground at the Hard Rock Stadium to begin construction on a multi-million dollar project for the Miami Dolphins.

The Fins will move their training complex from Nova Southeastern University in Davie and head home to Miami Gardens.

The $135 million state-of-the-art training complex will have a sports performance clinic in partnership with Baptist Health.

Organized team activities and practices will be held at the new facility.

Two side by side football fields could be seen in the design plans.

The clinic will be built on the west side of the stadium, typically where tailgates take place, but Miami Dolphins President Tom Garfinkel said parking will not be an issue.

“Relative to other stadiums and relative to what we have, there’s still going to be plenty of parking, and ride sharing is a bigger deal now,” said Garfinkel. “A lot more people are taking in ride sharing programs and things too, so that requires less cars. We’ve studied that extensively, and we’re confident that it’s not going to be a problem.”

The team is expected to utilize the facility by the start of the 2020 season while the clinic is set to open in 2021.

The Dolphins and other community leaders are hopeful the new upgrades to the stadium and state-of-the-art facility will bring in future events like the World Cup.

