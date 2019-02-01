“Dolfan Maniac” joins 2 other superfans inducted into Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (WSVN) – A Sweetwater man has been chosen to be part of the inaugural class in the Ford Hall of Fans competition.

Roger Avila, better known to Miami Dolphins fans as the “Dolfan Maniac,” received a knock on his Atlanta hotel room door from Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Friday morning.

Baker told Avila he would be one of three superfans inducted into the Ford NFL Fan Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio later this year.

Avila has been a Dolphins season-ticket holder for 24 years.

Former Dolphins Quarterback Dan Marino told Avila he was the Dolphins’ nominee for the competition.

Based on a world-wide fan vote on social media, Avila was one of three superfans chosen, but only one was supposed to be inducted. Now, all three are in the Hall of Fame.

“I want to shout out all of the fans that voted for me. Thank you so much,” Avila said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, man. I’m in tears when I look on my Facebook and I see the love and support. I’m a big, mushy guy. I know it, my heart’s big.”

