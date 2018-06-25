MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida officer who took admitted Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz into custody was honored at the Marlins’ weekly Salute and Serve ceremony.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard was recognized during the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leonard helped track down and arrest Cruz, Feb. 14.

The ceremony is part of the Marlins’ Salute and Serve Mondays, which honors all active duty military members, police officers and first responders.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.