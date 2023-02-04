LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory on Saturday.

After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a 68-58 win over Georgia Tech to give first-year coach Kenny Payne his first conference win, the Cardinals put on a spirited, 19-4 rally to come back from a 15-point deficit with 15:40 left to tie the game at 76 with 1:24 to play.

Cleveland’s layup put the Seminoles (8-16, 6-7) in front for good and Jalen Warley extended it with two free throws with 25 seconds left. After Sydney Curry scored to pull Louisville within 80-78, Darin Green Jr. hit the first of two free throws to set the final margin.

Cameron Corhen led five Florida State players into double-figure scoring, putting up 16 points. Cleveland had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Warley added 14 points, Green 12 and Caleb Mills 11.

El Ellis scored 22 points and distributed seven assists to lead Louisville (3-20, 1-11). Kamari Lands hit 3 of 5 from distance and finished with 15 points and Jae’ly Withers added 14.

Florida State plays host to Syracuse on Wednesday. Louisville plays at Pitt on Tuesday.

