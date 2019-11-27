Boxing legend helps prepare 300 turkeys for those in need for Thanksgiving

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A boxing legend served up some some holiday help.

Five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was on deck at the Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood to help prepare a warm Thanksgiving meal for those in need, Wednesday.

He brought 300 turkey legs and a smoker to cook them. The food will be served at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet.

“Do onto others as you want done to you and it’ll follow you,” said Holyfield. “Good people help other people, and we’ll continue to help people.”

The meals will be served in collaboration with the Miami Rescue Mission, a group that helps the homeless in South Florida.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.