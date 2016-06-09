CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back Giovani Bernard that runs through the 2019 season.

The second-round pick from 2013 was entering the final year on his original deal.

Bernard splits time with Jeremy Hill in the backfield. He ran for a career-high 730 yards last season and had 49 catches for 472 yards. He holds club records for catches by a running back (56 in 2013) and most yards receiving in a game (128 against Arizona last season).

Overall, Bernard has run for 2,105 yards and caught 148 passes for 1,335 yards in three seasons. His 89-yard touchdown run in 2014 is the second-longest in club history.

