MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo will be sidelined after injuring his finger during a game against the Denver Nuggets.

Adebayo injured his finger in the third quarter Monday night while going for a lay up in which Bam got fouled.

He finished the game scoring 24 points.

His injured right thumb will now require surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

According to an official statement from the team, Adebayo’s surgery will take place this weekend and his return timetable will be determined after the procedure.

The average time loss for a torn UCL is four to six weeks.

