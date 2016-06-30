IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation says Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain has been suspended for the first 10 games next season for his second violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in as many years.

McClain was suspended the first four games last season. He signed a second straight one-year deal with the Cowboys in March, this one worth $5 million.

The people, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the NFL hasn’t announced the suspensions, also said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s appeal was denied. Lawrence will be suspended the first four game for a substance-abuse violation.

The longer suspension for McClain is dictated by rules in the NFL’s labor agreement based on McClain’s previous violations.

