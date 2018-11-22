Alonzo Mourning surprises 10 South Florida families with Thanksgiving meals

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. (WSVN) — Ten South Florida families received a surprise visit from Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, who went door to door with his wife Tracy to deliver full Thanksgiving meals.

The families from Little Haiti and Overtown were handpicked by Mourning and his team as some of the most deserving in the community, Thursday.

The visits are part of the Mourning Family Foundation’s annual 33 Thanksgivings program, where hundreds of meals are distributed during Thanksgiving week.

“My kids understand the importance of giving back, and the beauty of that is truly understanding the impact that others have had on our lives and just having an opportunity to pay it forward,” said Mourning.

This is the 18th year Mourning’s foundation has taken part in these Thanksgiving donations, and he said he plans to keep it going for many years to come.

The Thanksgiving meal donations were made possible by the Mourning Family Foundation, Publix and FedEx.

