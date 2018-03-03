99-year-old Australian man breaks swimming world record

(WSVN) - A 99-year-old Australian swimmer is proving it’s never too late to be break a record, showing the world that age is just a number.

A star was born at the Gold Coast swimming trials, and it’s been a while coming.

George Corones learned to swim as a kid from a small town 500 miles from Brisbane, but he decided to focus on the sport 19 years ago when he turned 80.

George Corones: “When you’re in the water, here, in anti-gravity environment and it’s beautiful.”

He’s the only competitor for his age group, but you wouldn’t guess it — Everyone wants a part.

They’re with him every step and stroke, from the elite Lane 4 to 50 meters of freestyle.

George Corones: “I don’t mind jumping in a pool. I love it. When I’m racing, I don’t know, nothing exists above the water. My eye is on that black line.”

At the Commonwealth trials on Wednesday night, that mindset helped to propel him into the record books.

He finished with a time of 56.12 seconds — A new world record after beating the previous time set by an English swimmer in 2014.

George Corones: “It’s kept me alive, and it’s kept me sane.”

George will be competing in the 100 meters on Saturday night.

He hopes to beat the current record time.

George Corones: “Well, I’ll have to swim backwards not to beat the record tomorrow.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.