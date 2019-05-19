7’s Steve Shapiro presented with Silver Circle Award for sportscasting career

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7Sports director Steve Shapiro was presented with the Silver Circle Award for his decades-long career as a sportscaster.

Shapiro spoke before attendees at a ceremony held in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

During his acceptance speech, Shapiro noted the longevity of his broadcasting career, as he looked back at his time in front of the small screen.

“I am well aware that this function is an honor of time as much as talent, although if you serve for 40 years, I think that by itself is an accomplishment,” he said. “I’m approaching 30 years on South Florida television. That makes me the longest continuous sportscaster in Miami TV news history, and I am very, very proud of that.”

Thanks to all for the kindness! Wonderful event and honor! Now I go back to being a schmuck https://t.co/lmNnsQWsW1 — Steve Shapiro (@sshapiro7) May 19, 2019

The Silver Circle Award he award is given to those who have contributed 25 years or more to excellence in the television industry.

Shapiro has been with WSVN since 1997.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.