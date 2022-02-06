MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people grabbed their running shoes and got up early on a Sunday to be part of the 20th Annual Lifetime Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

Over 15,000 participants ran from the FTX Arena in downtown Miami to the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach. From there, they headed toward Ocean Drive and finished the race at Bayfront Park.

“The nerves are coming in and out, but honestly, I’ve trained for 19 weeks. I’m ready,” said a runner. “This is the time for me to celebrate all the work that I’ve put into it, so I’m ready, let’s go, and God is with us, so we’re just gonna go every step of the way with a smile.”

“Amen, God is with us,” said another runner. “I did not train for this, but we’re gonna do it, you know what I mean? We got Jesus, so the Holy Spirit is going to help me out with this one.”

Miami Beach Police monotored traffic for closed roads during the marathon.

Roads reopened around 2 p.m.

