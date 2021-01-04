18-year-old from Aventura thrives with sports card business amid pandemic

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sports fan from Aventura is turning his fandom into a business.

After years of being ignored, sports cards are finally getting some attention once again amid the pandemic.

“Since everyone was home, no one was leaving their house, everyone was on their phone, not leaving. What were they doing? They were buying sports cards,” said trading card investor Chase Pordes. “Since COVID started, the industry has blown up. It’s just at its peak and it just keeps going up and up and up.”

With stay-at-home orders in effect due to COVID-19, former card collectors started dusting off their old treasures.

Adding nostalgia and the internet into the mix, the sports card market is now booming in both popularity and value.

“They do range from a pack [at] $36 to a box that’s $10,000,” said Pordes.

This comeback has made local card collectors like Pordes pretty rich.

“I was in the sneaker industry before all this,” he said. “I bought and sold sneakers so one of my good friends called me up and said, ‘Hey, I’m starting a sports card company. I want you to work for me.’ I’ve sold about like $250,000 in revenue.”

Going by the name “lilpullman” on Instagram, at just 18 years old, Pordes has become an entrepreneur guru.

He uses social media to drive his business by selling unopened packs or boxes of sports cards on Instagram Live.

Just a few weeks ago, Pordes had a priceless reaction on one of his IG Live videos when he opened a pack of basketball cards for a client and pulled out what many call in the industry a crowned jewel.

“Luka Dončić!” he could be heard screaming as his hands shook on camera.

“I look at it as an investment and it’s like a stock,” Pordes said. “This guy is going to be the best NBA player to ever play basketball and this card one day is going to be worth $10,000. I look at all these as stocks and investment pieces.”

“I’m all for it,” said Chase’s mom Shari Pordes. “If they can stay in school, do their work and still manage to run a business like he is, I’m all for it. Why not? It teaches them business skills. He wants to go to school for business and finance and this is a great way to start.”

