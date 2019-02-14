A happy smile is all you need to know about Asia! This beautiful lady is 5 years old and will be the perfect pal to a lonely heart who would like a companion in their life. Asia is housebroken and walks well on a leash. She will do best in a home where she can be your only love—no kids and no other dogs.

If you would like to add unconditional love to your life, then be sure to adopt Asia at Broward County Animal Care, 2400 SW 42nd Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

