CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot and killed in her own car Thursday afternoon in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, 40-year-old Sara Trost was parked in her car in the area of 5700 NW 48th Ct. around 12:30 p.m, when she was shot multiple times.

Despite immediate medical treatment, Trost was pronounced dead on the scene. Trost was from Parkland.

Coral Springs Police said an immediate investigation was conducted, and one individual was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police tell 7News that they are looking into the possibility that the shooting may be related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord. Neighbors tell 7News that Trost was a real estate agent who had been showing a home.

“The house is a rental, and it looked to me, yesterday, that it was empty,” said neighbor Donna Smith. “I did not know this but apparently there was an eviction, and there’s a story behind all this, but we just don’t know right now. I’m devastated. It’s just so shocking and very upsetting especially this time of year.”

Jacqueline Careccia said she normally feels safe in her neighborhood, but the shooting did bring some cause for concern. “My brother lives here, he’s a police officer,” she said. “My dad’s a police officer, so I feel pretty protected living here, but I mean it’s still scary.”

The Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPS) is actively investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or BKoenig@coralsprings.org.

