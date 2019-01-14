You are now more likely to be killed by an opioid overdose than in a car crash

You are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than you are in a car crash.

According to recently released data from the National Safety Council, the odds of dying from an opioid overdose have surpassed those of dying in a motor vehicle crash.

The data stems from statistics gathered in 2017, and shows the odds of dying from an opioid overdose at 1 in 96, while the odds of dying in a car crash were set at 1 in 103.

“Too many people still believe the opioid crisis is abstract and will not impact them. Many still do not see it as a major threat to them or their family,” Maureen Vogel, spokeswoman for the National Safety Council told CNN. “These data show the gravity of the crisis. We have known for some time that opioid overdose is an everyday killer, and these odds illustrate that in a very jarring way.”

The odds of dying from an overdose also surpassed those of falling, gun violence, drowning or dying in a fire.

This study comes after reports revealed that the life expectancy in the United States dropped slightly by .01 from 76.2 years old to 76.1 years old. According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control, the drop is due to drug overdoses and suicides.

