Women’s March protesters call for lawmakers to take action at local, national rallies

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Women’s March Florida was among several organizations across the country that took to the streets to encourage legislators to take action on community issues.

In Miami Gardens, participants gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex before they marched through the city, Saturday morning.

The event focused on issues like reproductive justice, gun violence, criminal justice reform and climate justice.

Among those who took part was radio talk show host Queen Brown.

“We’re leading the homicide rate when it comes to death in America by homicide, and I want everyone to know and to understand that this is a crisis, and we can do something about it, and that’s why I’m here,” said Brown.

The radio personality said gun violence is a subject that hits close to home for her.

“I lost my son at the age of 24 years old to gun violence,” she said, “and I feel like we deserve more. We deserve more in this country.”

This was just one of many Women’s March events that took place across the country on Saturday.

In New York City, hundreds of marchers withstood heavy snow and frigid temperatures to speak their minds.

One of the speakers there was Evelyn Yang, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. She spoke out on topics such as poverty, women in

society and abuse awareness.

Yang recently admitted in an interview that her obstetrician sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant with her first child back in 2012.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters also marched in downtown Washington, D.C. Cold weather over did not discourage these demonstrators, either.

Women’s March protesters also filled the streets of downtown Pittsburgh as they advocated for women’s rights and equality.

Hundreds more came together in the the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. Men and women braved slick streets and sidewalks for the movement.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.