Woman with Parkinson’s disease finds hurtful note on car window

TULLYTOWN, Pen. (WSVN) — A woman battling Parkinson’s disease was left shocked and offended after someone left a nasty note on her windshield.

Stacie Barlow does not let her Parkinson’s disease get her down. However, it was a bit hard after her daughter noticed that someone had left a note saying, “You are not disabled you PIG.”

Barlow had parked in the handicapped space at her local Walmart and her placard was in full display.

“Why would you say that? Just because you saw me walk into the store, because I didn’t have a wheelchair or a walker,” she said, “just because you see someone walking, doesn’t mean everything is OK.”

The mother of seven said when she got home, she also noticed her car had been keyed.

Her fiancé, who just a couple weeks ago rescued her from inside that same Walmart after her legs cramped up to the point she couldn’t walk, posted what happened on Facebook.

While there were some hurtful comments, many more people sent positive messages of support.

The post has since been shared thousands of times.

“I got so many private messages too, from people offering to stay with my car, take me to the store, so it was really nice,” Barlow said.

She got another note this week. However, this note was from her 7-year-old daughter Ryleigh — the kind of note you want to get.

It said: “Love you so much.”

“She got a mean note, and I wanted to make her feel better by giving her a nice note,” Ryleigh said.

