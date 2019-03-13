Woman who went viral for dancing with Obamas celebrates 110th birthday

A Washington D.C. resident who went viral for dancing with the Obamas just celebrated her 110th birthday.

Virginia McLaurin’s last few birthdays have all been memorable: including a birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters, and the recipient of a presidential medal.

However, one of her most cherished memories was when she met then-President Barack Obama and then-First Lady Michelle Obama in 2016.

McLaurin danced with the couple in a video that went viral on social media.

However, this year, for her 110th birthday, she decided to keep it a little low-key.

“This year, they feel like maybe it’s too much for me because, I don’t know, they said we want to keep her as long as we can,” she said.

However, McLaurin remains in good spirits.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.