Woman starts screaming on Spirit Airlines flight after plane diverts for medical emergency

(WSVN) - A viral video shows an irate passenger screaming aboard a Spirit Airlines flight after it had to be diverted for a medical emergency.

The flight from Houston to Minneapolis landed in Rochester, Minnesota to get medical attention for a sick passenger.

That’s when a woman stormed down the aisle, yelling and cursing as she demanded to be let off the plane.

“Get me the (expletive) off this (expletive) plane,” she could be heard screaming. “You don’t see me. You will.”

Chianti Williams recorded video of the incident, showing two men confronting the woman in the middle of the aisle in a possible attempt to calm her down.

“I don’t (expletive) care,” she yelled. “Put me in a (expletive) psych vest.”

At one point the woman appeared to threaten the men, claiming a relative was a sniper with the Marines.

Eventually police officers arrived on-board to take the woman off the plane. She was then taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Williams said the incident left fellow passengers and even flight attendants shaken.

“Just to be in that confined space with someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there’s nothing you can do, there’s nowhere you can go,” she told KPRC.

Watch the full video below (WARNING: video contains strong language):

