Woman nearly loses eyesight after leaving mascara on too long

(WSVN) - Doctors said a woman nearly lost her eyesight after she left her mascara on for too long.

According to the American Academy of Opthalmology, the 50-year-old woman told researchers she used mascara heavily for over 25 years, but she did not always remove it adequately.

“I had fallen into a bad habit of wearing a lot of makeup and not washing it off,” the woman, Theresa Lynch, told the Daily Mail.

Researchers said dark, pigmented lumps found under the Lynch’s eyelid.

Lynch’s doctor, an ophthalmic surgeon at The University of Sydney, told the news outlet that if the lumps hadn’t been removed, they could have become infected, and Lynch could have lost her eyesight.

Although Lynch avoided going blind, the Daily Mail reports she now has permanent scarring on her eyelid and the surface of her cornea.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO)

