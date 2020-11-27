Woman moves to Hawaii out of fear due to Colorado’s rising COVID-19 cases

Colorado is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases -- a situation that has forced Alixa Jordan to head to the Aloha State.

HONOLULU (KITV) — Colorado is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases — so bad, the governor just signed an executive order granting their health department the power to transfer patients to other facilities if hospitals reach capacity.

It’s a situation that has forced one Colorado woman to head to the Aloha State.

“I literally moved out of Colorado very quickly because COVID is back on the rise, and I don’t want to die of COVID. And in Hawaii, people are very caring of each other, and I see people social distancing and wearing masks and taking care of each other, and that means something to me,” said new resident Alixa Jordan.

She told KITV4 that although she tested negative before flying to the islands, she decided to get a second test, and quarantine for two weeks before moving into her rental.

Jordan says that is out of respect for the 84-year-old woman who lives in the home she is renting.

