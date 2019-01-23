Woman found guilty of abuse that left infant blind, brain damaged

OLATHE, Kan. (WSVN) — A Kansas woman has been found guilty of severely abusing an infant to the point that he went blind.

According to the Kansas City Star, a jury found 27-year-old Paige Hatfield guilty of aggravated battery for the trauma that left a 4-month-old infant boy brain damaged and blind.

According to reports at the time, Paige, who was operating an unlicensed day care, initially called police to report that the infant, Kingston Gilbert, was vomiting and throwing up.

Doctors who evaluated him at the time said he had “abusive head trauma” that doctors said could only be caused by violent non-accidental trauma.

The infant suffered bleeding on his brain in three locations, and he was bleeding in the back of his eyes.

Hatfield reportedly had the infant for six hours before she called police, and the boy’s parents said he was acting normally when he was dropped off at the day care.

The injuries ultimately left Kingston blind and with severe developmental delays, the Kansas City Star reports.

Hatfield has denied the abuse. She is set to be sentenced on March 28.

The jury also granted a motion filed by the assistant district attorney to allow the judge to impose a sentence above what is called for in state sentencing guidelines.

