Woman fired from job after viral video shows her inside monkey exhibit at Texas zoo

EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) — A viral video showing a woman who climbed into a monkey exhibit at a Texas zoo has led to the alleged woman getting fired from her job.

Video of the incident posted to Instagram shows the woman under a waterfall feeding two spider monkeys at the El Paso Zoo.

“These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,” Mason Kleist, a zookeeper at the facility told KVIA. “They may be small monkeys, but they can take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

Workers said by entering the enclosure, the woman not only put herself in danger, but she endangered the monkeys by feeding them since they have a specialized diet and anything outside of their normal food may cause stomach issues.

Workers also said the woman could have given the creatures COVID-19 as well.

After the video went viral, Lovett Law Firm announced that the woman, who was employed at the firm, has since been fired.

“The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy,” the firm said in a statement. “We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior.”

KVIA reports that El Paso police said the zoo had filed a complaint and the case was under investigation with a potential for criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.