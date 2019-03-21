Woman buys husband $1M winning scratch-off ticket for his birthday

IPSWICH, MASS. (WSVN) – Talk about the birthday present of a lifetime.

A scratch-off ticket that an Massachusetts woman bought for her husband as a birthday gift ended up being a $1 million winner.

Gjergji Prifti’s lucky ticket made him the second $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “1,000,000 Double Jackpot” instant game, which features chances to win on both the front and back of the ticket. Prifti uncovered his big win on the back.

Prifti chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 after taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Richdale Food Shop on Market Street in Ipswich, Mass.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

