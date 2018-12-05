Woman accused of pouring hot grease on victim during argument

(WSVN) - A Cincinnati woman was arrested after, police said, she poured hot grease on another person during a dispute.

According to Fox 19, 61-year-old Charlene Thompson dumped the grease on another woman, causing severe burns to her back and arms.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

However, Thompson was charged with a felonious assault and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say at the time of her arrest, Thompson was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

She is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.