Wisconsin company gives employees guns as Christmas presents

(WSVN) - A family-owned Wisconsin company says they decided to gift every employee with a gun for Christmas in lieu of a cash bonus.

The owners of glass-making company BenShot LLC tell WISN they had to give each of their 16 employees a gift card to purchase a weapon, in keeping with state law.

“That way the background check was done by the store,” Ben Wolfgram told the station. “We are a small, close-knit team at BenShot. I want to make sure all of my employees are safe and happy – a handgun was the perfect gift.”

The Appleton Post Crescent reports the company had each worker take a gun safety class first. While two employees initially declined the gift, they are apparently reconsidering after completing the course.

BenShot manufactures shot and beer glasses with bullets embedded into the glass, and sells their wares on Amazon.

Wolfgram said the gift cards cost the company around $8,000.

“Now we have an entire armed staff,” he told the paper. “I think that’s pretty good.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.