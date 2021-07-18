(CNN) — It’s hot out there, and all we’re thinking about is ways to cool down — or just finding any excuse to eat more ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday and we’ve got the scoop for you.

Whether you’re in the mood for a deal or just screaming for some ice cream, here’s everything you should know about the holiday and where to chill out with a (discounted) summer treat.

Where did ice cream come from?

Our love for ice cream goes way, way back. Thousands of years ago, people around the world figured out that cold + sweet = a delicious combo.

Records show that some of history’s most famous leaders enjoyed cold treats, from Roman emperor Nero to Alexander the Great. Even King Solomon was fond of “a snow-cooled drink at harvest time,” according to some Bible translations.

Happy National Ice Cream Day, folks. pic.twitter.com/YsIgUzlrgO — President Biden (@POTUS) July 18, 2021

Historians believe the ancient Chinese were the first to develop a cool, creamy treat that resembles what we enjoy today. In the 1500s, ice cream started to spread through Europe, though at first only aristocrats could afford it.

No one knows for sure when ice cream made its way to the United States, but at least a few Founding Fathers were fans.

Thomas Jefferson wrote down 18-step instructions, the first known ice cream recipe recorded by an American. And George Washington reportedly dished out $200 in a single summer to get his frosty fix. In today’s dollars, that’s a lot of money.

When did the US create National Ice Cream Day?

Thanks to President Ronald Reagan, National Ice Cream Day is legit.

In 1984, he signed a proclamation that declared July to be National Ice Cream Month. The third Sunday of that month, which this year is July 18, became officially known as National Ice Cream Day.

The proclamation — No. 5219, to be exact — describes “a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90 percent of the people in the United States.”

Although we can’t vouch for his stats, it does sound pretty accurate. Right?

What’s the most popular flavor of ice cream in the US?

From Neapolitan to chocolate chip cookie dough, there’s no shortage of flavors.

That’s not all. You can also get it nitrogen-blasted, hand-rolled or charcoal-infused.

Ice cream can even be made without the help of cows. Biotech company Perfect Day debuted a lab-grown dairy ice cream that uses genetic engineering to recreate the proteins usually found in cow’s milk.

Still, the top flavor in the United States? Plain old vanilla, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

Where can I score some sweet deals this weekend?

Baskin-Robbins: With any $10 or more purchase, customers on Sunday can get free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in chocolate mint or strawberry banana. You can also get $5 off a $20 or more when ordering Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates from July 18-24.

Brusters: On any day, children under 40 inches get a free baby cone, and if you’re bringing you’re dog, they can get a free doggie sundae too! You can also get a $3 reward for joining Brusters Sweet Rewards program.

Burger King: Sign up and with any $1 purchase, you’ll get a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone this month.

Carvel: Visit Carvel on Sunday and try one of their new churro products, and you’ll get a treat next time you visit. Or use this coupon for $3 off their products at a grocery store. You can also enter for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Cold Stone Creamery: The ice cream chain says they will reveal their own deal Sunday. Check back into their socials to find out.

Dairy Queen: Download the Dairy Queen app and get $1 off any size dipped cones, not including kid cones. Make sure you visit a participating Dairy Queen store for the deal!

DoorDash: Until Sunday, DoorDash is giving away a million free pints of ice cream. Just use the code ICECREAM on orders $20 or more.

Friendly’s: Purchase your favorite Friendly’s ice cream at any store that carries it, upload your receipt, and you’ll get $5 back on Venmo.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free ice cream scoop with your purchase until Sunday in store or with the code ICECREAMDAY online for local delivery.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: Jeni’s has partnered with Minnidip, maker of custom inflatables, to create Jeni’s ice cream-themed pool floats. Through Sunday the 18th, orders are 18% off.

Marble Slab Creamery: The chain promises a “sweet surprise” Sunday for those who have downloaded its Slab Happy Rewards app. Plus, all month, app users get $5 off ice cream kits.

Monkey Joe’s: Children can get a free ice cream at any Monkey Joe’s location Sunday.

Whole Foods: Get 35% off any ice cream at Whole Foods until July 20.

7-Eleven: Join the convenience store’s loyalty program to get a free Slurpee anytime this month.

So, this weekend, don’t think of your sweet tooth as a guilty pleasure, but maybe a patriotic duty.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.