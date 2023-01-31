(WSVN) - A police officer in western Australia attempted to wrangle a crocodile with nothing but a towel.

On Thursday, around 2 a.m., a nearby resident took a video in her suburban neighborhood as the officer got closer to the 10-foot reptile and threw the towel onto it.

According to a police report, several rangers tried using equipment meant for catching stray dogs, which proved ineffective.

Eventually a local wildlife expert showed up, tranquilized and relocated the reptile.

Officials said the creature likely appeared after a flood in the area.

