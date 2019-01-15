Wawa hiring at over 160 stores across Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wawa has announced it is looking to hire hundreds of new employees across Florida, including locations in South Florida.

The well-known convenience store plans on hiring up to 1,000 employees in the next three months the company said, Monday.

The company said all 160 Wawas in Florida will be hiring full- and part-time positions in customer service.

Interested applicants should apply online.

Certain stores will be hosting an open house event on Wednesday, from 2 p.m to 7 p.m, giving applicants the opportunity for an on-the-spot interview.

For a full list of stores hosting an open house, click here.

