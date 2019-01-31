Want to drink wine without being judged? The Cup Artist has a solution

A new wine tumbler disguised as a Pringles can will help any wine lover drink in peace.

The Cup Artist began selling the tumblers with Pringles images on them after coming across a story of one Texas woman drinking in disguise at Walmart.

According to Fox 11, the woman was drinking wine from a Pringles can while riding an electric shopping cart in the parking lot of Walmart.

She ended up getting banned from Walmart after the incident went viral.

Celeste Powers, the master of disguise who runs The Cup Artist, said, “When the Pringles wine article ran, I couldn’t help but laugh. You really can see and experience it all at Walmart.”

Powers said she would like to give one of her tumblers to the Walmart woman that inspired her.

The Cup Artist sells her tumblers on Etsy starting at $29.99 for a 20 ounce tumbler and $35 for a full wine bottle cover.

Wine lovers can choose from different Pringle flavors including salt and vinegar, original and ranch.

