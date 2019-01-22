Walmart selling bouquets of candy for Valentine’s day

(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what’s a better way to show your partner you love them than with a bouquet of their favorite candy?

Well, Walmart has you covered.

Just in time for the day of lovers, Walmart is selling bouquets of chocolate and candy

The bouquets come in different flavors, including Reese’s, M&Ms, KitKat, Twizzlers and more.

The bouquets are available online, and range between $38 to $68.

