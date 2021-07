(WSVN) - Walgreens has recalled a baby rattle set because, officials said, they could pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed earlier this week that the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle has been pulled because the toy’s feet detach.

Customers can return the product to Walgreens locations and receive a full refund.

