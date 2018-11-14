Voluntary recall for blood pressure medication due to cancer causing ingredient

(WSVN) - If you use medicine to control your blood pressure, you may want to be on the lookout.

Sandoz Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of the medicine losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide due to the potential that it contains N-Nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA, a compound believed to cause cancer.

The recall only affects 100 mg/25 mg tablets in 1000-count plastic bottles, with the lot number JB8912.

The medicine was distributed nationwide. However, medicines distributed before Oct. 8 are not affected.

Patients with the affected medicine should speak to their doctor about alternative treatments before they return the medicine.

This comes after another recall was issued for several blood pressure medications that contained valsartan.

For more information on the losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide recall, click here.

