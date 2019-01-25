Virgin Voyages first cruise ship to be adults only

Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship is getting ready to set sail just next year, but tell the kids not to get too excited because you have to be at least 18 years old hope on board.

According to Fox 46, the ship, named the Scarlet Lady, will feature a tattoo parlor and luxury spa.

Let us take care of the little things. That's what this voyage is all about 😉#WeUnpackForYou #RockStarSuites pic.twitter.com/9vV9h6JGWb — Virgin Voyages ⚓️ (@VirginVoyages) January 20, 2019

The ship will also have a nightclub, multiple pools, a 24 hour diner and a host of other features.

The ship is set to sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, and the company says future trips to Cuba are planned.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.